United Methodist Church lifts 40-year ban on LGBT clergy. This is how it affects Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Methodist Church is lifting its decades-long ban on gay clergy.

Delegates removed a rule forbidding people in same-sex relationships from being ordained or appointed as ministers on Wednesday.

"We're called to love God and our neighbors as ourselves. We do that well at Belmont United Methodist Church. Now, the Methodist Church is doing the same thing and it’s about time," said Eric A Patton, a Belmont United Methodist Church's Welcoming Ministry member.

Patton is a member of the LGBT+ community. He is breathing a sigh of relief after United Methodist delegates repealed their church’s longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy.

He's been a member of Belmont United Methodist Church for over a decade and knows they've been more progressive than the rest of the Methodist church.

"We’ve been pushing for this for a long time. We even had a pastor who was suspended for a time because she performed a gay marriage," Patton said.

He said the ban on LGBT plus clergy leaders was holding him back.

"I'm a member of the Methodist church but ordained in a separate ministry because I’m not allowed to be ordained by my church until today," Patton explained.

About 95% of delegates voted in favor of repealing this ban, and Patton believes that a massive percentage sends a powerful message to the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are now somewhere you can be safe. Where you are welcome. You and your family, whatever that looks like is welcomed," Patton said.

The change may make more people feel welcomed, but the ruling comes following the departure of one-quarter of the U.S. churches within the UMC, according to the Associated Press.

"It's sad to lose that and lose those folks but it’s so wonderful to see that now the church that raised me, the church I grew up in is now going to be somewhere I can call home and mean it," Patton said.

Eric is proud of the progress and hopeful for the future. "We didn’t affirm anyone just took away the harmful language that banned it. I would like to see more affirming language out into our book of discipline," Patton said.

Also approved today: A measure that forbids district superintendents from penalizing clergy for either performing same-sex weddings or for refraining from performing one.

