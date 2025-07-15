United Way kicks off 17th Stuff the Bus to provide backpacks, school supplies to children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Back to school is fast approaching. As you do that back-to-school shopping, you'll notice that school supplies can add up quickly. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, the cost of school supplies has increased 24.5% over the past four years, leaving parents feeling the effects of rising prices.

The United Way of Greater Nashville is helping to offset the costs for thousands of students with their Stuff The Bus event! It kicks off today.

The event will be at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 16 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will help sort, organize, and pack school supplies for students across the region.

Families can call 211 for information on which schools will be receiving backpacks.

Also, a backpack giveaway will be at the UWGN office on Venture Circle July 30th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for any students in Davidson County who will not receive backpacks on the first day of school. The first day back to school for students in Davidson County is August 5th.

This is a list of the supplies they're asking you to donate:



Colored Pencils (12 pack)

Folder, 2 Pocket, durable poly

Glue Sticks (2 pack)

Markers, washable broad tip (8 pack)

Notebook, 1 subject, wide ruled (70 pages)

Pencil Cases

Pencil Sharpener, double barrel

Pencils #2HB (12 pack)

Ruler, 12 in

Crayons, 24-pack

Scissors