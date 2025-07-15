Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

United Way kicks off 17th Stuff the Bus to provide backpacks, school supplies to children

As you do that back-to-school shopping, you'll notice that school supplies can add up quickly. The United Way of Greater Nashville is helping to offset the costs for thousands of students with their Stuff The Bus event! It kicks off today.
United Way kick off 17th Stuff the Bus to provide backpacks, school supplies to children
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Back to school is fast approaching. As you do that back-to-school shopping, you'll notice that school supplies can add up quickly. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, the cost of school supplies has increased 24.5% over the past four years, leaving parents feeling the effects of rising prices.

The United Way of Greater Nashville is helping to offset the costs for thousands of students with their Stuff The Bus event! It kicks off today.

The event will be at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 16 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will help sort, organize, and pack school supplies for students across the region.

Families can call 211 for information on which schools will be receiving backpacks.

Also, a backpack giveaway will be at the UWGN office on Venture Circle July 30th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for any students in Davidson County who will not receive backpacks on the first day of school. The first day back to school for students in Davidson County is August 5th.

This is a list of the supplies they're asking you to donate:

  • Colored Pencils (12 pack)
  • Folder, 2 Pocket, durable poly
  • Glue Sticks (2 pack)
  • Markers, washable broad tip (8 pack)
  • Notebook, 1 subject, wide ruled (70 pages)
  • Pencil Cases
  • Pencil Sharpener, double barrel
  • Pencils #2HB (12 pack)
  • Ruler, 12 in
  • Crayons, 24-pack
  • Scissors

AI technology assisting doctors at TriStar with stroke detection and treatment

We all know AI technology is being used more and more every day. There can be a lot of useful benefits to this technology, especially in the medical field. This story shows how a local hospital is using to help save precious time when treating stroke patients. 

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking