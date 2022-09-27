United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties launches three-day giving campaign

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties launched its inaugural "Give United" campaign. The three-day event runs from September 27 to September 29.

UWRCC has a goal of $200,000. The campaign is part of a ten-year strategic vision. The organization worked with different community leaders to develop the concept, focusing on mental health, substance abuse, housing affordability and more.

The money will go toward services and programs that relate to those areas.

According to their CEO and President Meagan Flippin, the organization has a volunteer committee that will actually help decide how the money is invested in the community.

"For every $1 invested in the operation of your local United Way, $14 of impact is put back into our community. A gift to United Way benefits the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in our community," UWRCC said in a release.