University seeks to strip Confederal general name from hall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Officials at a Tennessee university say they will once again seek permission to strip the name of a Confederate general from one of its buildings.

News outlets report that Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to petition the Tennessee Historical Commission for approval to remove the name of Confederate Lt. Gen.

Nathan Bedford Forrest from an Army ROTC building. The commission denied the university’s request in 2018, but several new members have been appointed since then and the panel voted over the summer to remove a bust of Forrest from the state capitol.