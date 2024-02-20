Unlicensed contractor guilty of fraud forced to pay back couple made homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a big victory for a Middle Tennessee couple who was in a battle with an unlicensed contractor.

Joseph and Kimberly Story contacted us in September after they gave all their money to UBuildIt Nashville.

One year passed and the couple still didn't have a house built, which forced them to live in their car.

In October, the state launched an investigation into UBuildIt Nashville which cashed their check in August 2022. The state board for licensing contractors discovered Michael Sizemore, the owner of UBuildIt Nashville, is not licensed to offer construction management for projects over $25,000.

The court found Sizemore and UBuildIt Nashville guilty of fraud, misrepresentation and in violation of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act.

Now, a Williamson County judge is ordering Michael Sizemore – who posed as the licensed contractor – to pay them back!