Unwelcomed guest coming to the 4th of July cookout: Inflation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firing up the smoker or grill is a cherished Fourth of July tradition, creating memories with family and friends. But this year, food will cost more. It's expected to soar to their highest level ever, according to new research.

Volunteers from across the United States contributed to the American Farm Bureau Fourth of July market basket survey to determine the average cost of summer cookout staples.

The survey pulls prices for a homemade cookout consisting of cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, potato chips, pork and beans, fresh strawberries, homemade potato salad, fresh-squeezed lemonade, chocolate chip cookies, and ice cream. A group of 10 this year can expect to pay $71.22, up 5% from last year and up 30% from five years ago. Nationally, the cost per person has surpassed $7 for the first time, with the total meal coming to $7.12 per person.

Only two dishes decreased in price, while everything else rose on average. Chicken and potato salad prices came down.

The increased grocery bill aligns with the inflation affecting the economy, including the farm economy, over the last several years.

Despite the rise shoppers are still preparing to cookout and it was a busy day inside the Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike.

Freddie Robertson, owner of Piggly Wiggly, emphasized the importance of competitive pricing. “It’s our job to make sure we have the right prices on items to go on the grill,” he said.

Janet Colson, a food science professor at MTSU, notes that while inflation is slowing, prices won’t revert to what they were five years ago. “For a family of seven or more, you really have to shop the sales and stock up on staple foods when they’re on special,” she advised.

You also have to compare prices. Maybe you went in wanting strawberries, but a watermelon is on sale. That can also help you save some money,

Colson said having a plan and a budget in mind will help you save.

Some other items hitting your wallet the hardest include ground beef, which is up more than a dollar, and potato chips and strawberries, according to the survey.