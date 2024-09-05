Updated recommendations from health experts on how to handle COVID-19 in the fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may want to believe COVID-19 is a thing of the past, but health experts have updated recommendations on how to prepare for an expected fall surge.

The CDC reports there was a nationwide surge towards the end of the summer, and the Tennessee Department of Health's data reflects that too, showing a peak in mid-August across the state. Davidson County's peak around that time was nearly 550 cases.

Things have been looking better in September. However, health experts are preparing for cases to rise in the fall and winter months.

Last month, the FDA approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to target a variant of the illness. Those will become available in the coming days. The CDC suggests that all Americans 6 years and older get an updated shot. And you can get it at the same time you get your flu shot.

New CDC guidelines state that if you do get sick, you should stay home until your fever has disappeared for 24 hours without the help of medications. Mask for five days after you are no longer staying home. Keep a distance from others, and improve ventilation around you and others.

Those who are more at risk should consult with their doctors on other ways to stay safe and get treatment if they do get sick.

People will soon be able to order free COVID-19 tests again in the mail. The goal is to get those out before the holiday season so people can ensure they are safe to gather with friends and family.

