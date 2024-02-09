Urban League of Middle Tennessee celebrates 56 years of empowering the Black community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A well-known civil rights group is celebrating 56 years of serving the Black community.

The Urban League of Middle Tennessee's mission is to empower the Black community while fighting for equality and social justice. The League promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health and quality of life.

They're able to offer this through several programs, including the Next Level Nashville program.

"We identify small businesses that are doing at least $100,000 in gross revenue and have at least two employees," said CEO Clifton Harris, of The Urban League of Middle Tennessee. We want to make sure when they get those big contracts, they know exactly what to do with it and take that and scale it to the next level,"

Carlos Partee is a recent graduate of the program.

He wanted to grow his business Cashville Etc.

"We focus on telling Nashville’s forgotten story through merchandise and media," Partee said.

He's also the co-founder of the Nashville Black Market.

Partee said during the program he learned a lot from other entrepreneurs.

"Whether that be working with insurance companies. I was looking for mentorship. Also, learning how to scale my businesses the right way," Partee said.

Seeing Black-owned businesses thrive brings Harris a lot of joy.

"We've been locked out in many professions and so our role is to make sure we give people the tools they need to get into those professions," Harris said.

They want to keep helping and inspiring people like Partee.

"So they can get livable wage jobs. We work in the space of social justice and the space of real estate development," Harris said.

Partee thinks the tools and resources the league provides are seriously changing lives.

"What they’re going to accomplish the next 56 years I can’t wait to see how they affect the next generation or entrepreneur looking up to them or me," Partee said.

The Nashville Black market is hosting a Black History Month expo this weekend at the fairgrounds.

Over 50 Black-owned businesses will be there.

To celebrate Black History Month, the nonprofit is hosting an equal opportunity day luncheon on Feb. 22.

The community is invited to learn more about the program at the Music City Center.

