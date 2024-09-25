Urban League of Middle Tennessee uplifts Nashville's workforce with training opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s unemployment rate has reached a record low of 3%, but a new study from the Congressional Black Caucus shows that career opportunities and economic mobility remain limited for Black Americans.

The Urban League of Middle Tennessee offers programs that help community members with retirement planning, debt reduction and job market strategies. Sterdivante Tolliver — employment services coordinator at the Urban League — plays a key role in assisting job seekers.

“I’m in charge of helping build their resumes, trying to create them a career,” Tolliver said.

He knows the struggle firsthand after being unemployed. He turned to the Urban League, enrolled in their programs and eventually secured a position there.

“The management team, as soon as I walked in the door, introduced themselves and showed me who they were immediately,” Tolliver said.

Harold Simpson, Urban League Workforce Development and Training Director, shared a similar story.

“Giving back at the Urban League and being now the director of workforce development and training is so big,” Simpson said.

The racial wealth gap remains stark with the average White family holding wealth six times greater than the average Black family, according to the Congressional Black Caucus.

The CBC report follows national trends that demonstrate that “in the private sector, Black employees make up only 12% of the population and a mere 7% across the senior manager, vice president, and senior vice president levels.

They said this indicates that career opportunities and economic mobility remain scarce for Black Americans.

“All I can do is just be the revolution inside myself and project onto other people,” Tolliver said.

During Workforce Development Month, the Urban League has been offering training, such as a financial literacy class, to help bridge this gap.

“We’re trying to suppress those unemployment numbers here in Davidson County and help people get those jobs,” Simpson said.

Tolliver hopes more people will turn to the Urban League for assistance in overcoming financial hurdles.

“I want you to feel special whenever you come sit with me so I can be that next pillar for you to help get you to that next level,” Tolliver said.

The Urban League’s next class will be held next week, and RSVPs are required.

