Urban League of Middle Tennessee report reveals economic disparities for Black Middle Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 50% of Black Middle Tennesseans live below the poverty level according to a new report, but programs like those at the Urban League are helping create success stories like teen entrepreneur Bryan Torain.

For many Nashvillians, affordable and stable housing is just one of many challenges. The Urban League of Middle Tennessee's inaugural State of Black Middle Tennessee report reveals significant economic hardships facing the Black community.

The report shows Black Middle Tennesseans experience about 36% less economic well-being than white residents and struggle with obtaining housing.

Bryan Torain, a 17-year-old entrepreneur, represents a success story amid these challenges. At just 13, Torain asked for a vending machine for Christmas. Now his company, Blitz Vending, operates machines at Rivergate and another at Red Cedar Glen Senior Living Facility.

"I set the prices, I sit down and look at how much I'm paying for everything," Torain said.

The teen credits his parents and the Urban League of Middle Tennessee for his business success.

"I've been with the Urban League since like 7th grade, since then I've been going to the summer camp leadership academy," Torain said.

Clifton Harris, president and CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, expressed pride in Torain's accomplishments.

"I'm really excited for him," Harris said.

Harris explained the importance of the organization's new report in identifying areas needing improvement.

"The state of Black Middle Tennessee report measures information on an index across the board with economic development, housing, workforce health social justice and civic engagement. We need to know what the disparities are," Harris said.

The Urban League's programs, along with its partnership with Metro Schools, aim to open doors to careers, education, and business opportunities for the Black community.

The organization helped Torain secure a grant for a card reader on one of his vending machines. In just a month, sales increased nearly 60% with the added payment option.

Reflecting on his journey, Torain expressed gratitude for the support he's received.

"I'm blessed. I'm blessed, that's all I can really say," Torain said.

Want to learn more about economic opportunities for young entrepreneurs in Nashville? Watch the video report and share your thoughts on how the Urban League of Middle TN can support more success stories like Bryan's. Contact our reporter at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com to share your ideas or experiences with youth entrepreneurship programs.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

