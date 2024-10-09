Urgent need for donations and volunteers to support disaster relief efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season continues to unfold, residents of the Southeast are reeling from a series of powerful storms. With 13 named storms and nine hurricanes already recorded this year, communities are grappling with the aftermath of destruction and seeking support.

Organizations providing disaster relief are feeling the pressure, as they rely heavily on resources stretched thin by consecutive weather events.

The American Red Cross, along with military personnel, local church groups, and nonprofits, have mobilized to assist victims in affected areas.

Jerrica Williams, Regional Communications Director of the American Red Cross of Tennessee, said the organization is committed to supporting those impacted.

“It is truly heartbreaking to see people have to deal with disasters back-to-back,” Williams said. “But thanks to our dedicated volunteers, we continue to help families in need.”

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, volunteers are already preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Milton. Williams urges those who wish to help to consider joining the Red Cross as volunteers.

“We can't do this alone, and hurricane season is not over yet,” she said. “We encourage anyone with a passion for helping others and availability to deploy for two or more weeks to sign up.”

Since January, the American Red Cross of Tennesseehas responded to over 1,400 disasters, including home fires and earlier tornadoes, assisting more than 4,800 people.

However, the ongoing hurricane season has intensified the demand for support

The financial toll of natural disasters is staggering. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 28 weather and climate disasters that caused losses exceeding $1 billion each affected the U.S. in 2023, totaling $93.1 billion in damages.

Despite the challenges, Williams remains optimistic about the community’s resilience.

“We rely heavily on our generous donors to ensure we can keep supplies rolling in as needed,” she said.

As the Southeast braces for more storms, the call for volunteers and resources remains urgent, reminding everyone that help is always on the way.

