Urgent search for missing Autistic teen enters third day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Day 3 of the search for Sebastian Rogers, a missing 15-year-old with autism, continues as colder temperatures and rain add urgency to the efforts. Law enforcement agencies from across the mid-state are actively involved, but as of now, Sebastian remains unlocated.

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, described as 5’5 and 120 pounds, was last seen near Stafford Court in Hendersonville wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and glasses. He has dirty blond hair.

"The biggest concerns today were the colder temperatures and rain we saw this morning," said Sumner County EMA Director, Ken Weidner. They're worried about hypothermia and they have expanded their search area."

The cold weather intensifies the search efforts, with hundreds of trained professionals using horses, dogs, and specialized technology, including drones. Bodies of water are under close watch due to their attraction for people on the autism spectrum.

Jessica Moore, Executive Director of Autism Tennessee, stressed the urgency in finding Sebastian quickly.

"Someone who is used to routine, who has a daily schedule, different aspects of their lives that are repetitive every day, it can be stressful not to have those pieces in place."

Moore believes Sebastian may be a sensory seeker, drawn to confined spaces.

"Someone who enjoys a lot of pressure, deep pressure, and hiding—those more confined spaces are calming."

In case Sebastian is spotted, Moore advised remaining calm during interaction.

"Approach slowly with calm words and a calm demeanor. I'm sure he's feeling a lot of stress, at least I would be in that situation."

Moore hopes Sebastian returns home safely. She's sending her best wishes to the family and first responders involved in the search.

"I also live in Hendersonville. This is also my community, so my heart goes out to this family and first responders involved in this search."

As the search continues, authorities request the public's assistance in reporting any potential sightings or concerns by calling 615-451-3838. Additionally, residents are urged to review home surveillance footage and report anything unusual.

Despite the challenges posed by the weather, the search teams are committed to exploring every possible lead.