US Marshals serve arrest warrants at Antioch home

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Marshals Service served felony arrest warrants at an Antioch home Thursday morning.

U.S. Marshals were assisted by Metro Nashville Police Department to serve the warrants at the home on Prairie Hill Drive around 10:00a.m. Thursday.

Officials at the scene told NewsChannel 5 the arrests were related to a case out of Chicago. However, they would not elaborate on the type of charges or how many arrests were being made.

Marshals were seen going in and out of the home and looking at the ceiling of the interior of the garage.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service for more information on this developing story.