US Postal Service building damaged in Church Street fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A United States Postal Service (USPS) building is currently shut down after an overnight fire in Nashville.

The lobby of the building - located in the 1700 block of Church Street - was damaged in the blaze, which began shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, when crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke. Going through a window, they learned the flames were contained to one room; however, the smoke was found throughout the entire building.

While the fire was extinguished, that particular USPS office is closed. A mobile unit will be in place starting Monday to assist customers and distribute PO Box mail. The unit will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Operations for the office will temporarily be housed at the Metro Station Post Office on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. No information on a reopening date is available.

USPS says street delivery is not affected.

The cause of the fire is reportedly electrical in nature. Damage assessment is underway.

There were no injuries in the fire.