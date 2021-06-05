Watch
News

Actions

US Postal Service building damaged in Church Street fire

Mobile USPS unit open Monday through Friday
items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
generic - fire truck
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 11:39:09-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A United States Postal Service (USPS) building is currently shut down after an overnight fire in Nashville.

The lobby of the building - located in the 1700 block of Church Street - was damaged in the blaze, which began shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, when crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke. Going through a window, they learned the flames were contained to one room; however, the smoke was found throughout the entire building.

While the fire was extinguished, that particular USPS office is closed. A mobile unit will be in place starting Monday to assist customers and distribute PO Box mail. The unit will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Operations for the office will temporarily be housed at the Metro Station Post Office on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. No information on a reopening date is available.

USPS says street delivery is not affected.

The cause of the fire is reportedly electrical in nature. Damage assessment is underway.

There were no injuries in the fire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now