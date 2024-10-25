USDA hosting workshop to help midstate farmers with their business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal program is coming to Nashville, meant to help farmers better manage their business.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is hosting a training workshop for farmers on October 30, 2024.
The USDA is teaming up with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) to deliver a series of customized workshops for agriculture entrepreneurs. Farmers and ranchers in Middle Tennessee are invited to participate.
Organizers said the workshops are meant to give local farmers and ranchers the tools they need to build a sustainable business. That includes topics like business plan development, financial literacy, crop insurance and estate planning.
The workshop is taking place at Tennessee State University's Agricultural Research and Education Center on October 30th, from 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.
Anyone who wants to participate needs to register ahead of time. You can click here to go to the registration website.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com
