USDA proposes new sugar and sodium limits in children's school food

Toby Talbot/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013, file photo, students pick up their lunch at Barre Town Elementary School in Barre Town, Vt. The Agriculture Department said Friday, Jan. 3, 2013, it’s making permanent rules that allow schools to serve larger portions of lean meat and whole grains in school lunches and other meals. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 06:22:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The USDA wants your kids eating healthier at school and needs your two-cents about what should be in school cafeterias.

The department wants to put limits on sugar and sodium levels in order to reduce the risk of chronic disease in children later on in their lives.

If approved, the changes would start fall of 2025 and the implementation would be gradual.

It would start with putting limits on the leading source of added sugars in school food, which are in the desserts, cereals, yogurts, and flavored milks.

Eventually, the goal is to limit the added sugars to less than 10 percent of calories per week by fall 2027. For example, flavored milks, which is said to be the highest contributor of sugar, would be limited to no more than 10 grams of added sugar per 8 fluid ounces.

The USDA said too much added sugar can lead to type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

As for sodium, it proposes a 10 percent decrease each school year from 2025 to 2029.

High sodium is linked to early development of heart disease too, and risk of high blood pressure in adulthood.

Some parents think these changes are a good idea.

"I think its good a younger age to instill good nutritional values," said one parent commenting.

Parents are asked to review the proposaland provide feedback.

