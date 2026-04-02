USDA warns of lead in Great Value dino chicken nuggets

WASHINGTON (WTVF) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is warning consumers not to eat “Great Value Fully Cooked Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets” that may contain unsafe levels of lead.

The alert applies to 29-ounce bags with a “best if used by” date of Feb. 10, 2027, lot code 0416DPO1215 and establishment number P44164. The products were produced Feb. 10, 2026, and shipped to Walmart stores nationwide.

A recall was not requested because the items are no longer for sale, but officials said some may still be in consumers’ freezers.

The issue was discovered during routine sampling by a state partner. According to FSIS, the amount of lead detected could be up to five times higher than the Food and Drug Administration’s interim reference level for children.

Health officials warn there is no safe level of lead exposure. It can be especially harmful to pregnant women, infants and young children, potentially causing lasting damage to the brain and nervous system.

Consumers are urged to throw the nuggets away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.