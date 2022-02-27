Using security backgrounds, members of the Tennessee Rangers help evacuate people in Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group called the Tennessee Rangers is trying to help people with Tennessee ties evacuate from Ukraine.

The four men have security backgrounds, like most of the volunteer organization, said Bryan Seaver with Tennessee Rangers.

"Many of our members have been involved in Eastern Europe by virtue of their day jobs and careers working with the military, State Department, etc.," said Bryan Seaver.

Since 2019, the volunteer group has helped with such things as local natural disaster clean up, and search and rescue operations. But this invasion in Ukraine really struck a chord with the organization, according to Seaver.

"We were looking at situations where people we knew and people that were from Tennessee had family members that needed to be evacuated from that area, and we have the resources to make that happen," Seaver said.

Seaver explained who their members have been interacting with in Ukraine and the help they've been able to offer.

"Everything from teachers teaching English as a second language to people building churches over there.... so having the ability to reach out to someone who can shadow their trip, provide some security, that can provide them some data to know the correct routes to take, what routes to avoid, it's essential and a very critical service that those people need," he said.

So far, the Tennessee Rangers have helped get four people to Poland.

The Tennessee Rangers are a nonprofit organization. They do not receive any funding from the state and are also not affiliated with a political party.