USPS hosting hiring fairs across Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United States Postal Service is hosting hiring fairs on Monday and Tuesday across the state.
Over the span of two days, USPS will be on-site providing information about the positions available and to answer any questions.
USPS says requirements to qualify are:
- Be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma
- United States citizen or permanent resident
- Ability to pass a criminal background check and drug screening
- If driving is part of the job, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record
You can take a look at the times and locations of the hiring fairs below:
July 18
- Newport, TN, Post Office (Mobile Unit) (265 Cosby Hwy, Newport, TN 37821) between 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. CST for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) positions at the Newport, TN Post Office.
July 19, 2022
- Hendersonville, TN, Post Office (Mobile Unit) (105 Imperial Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075) between 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. CST for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions at the Hendersonville, TN Post Office.
- Maryville, TN, Post Office (Mobile Unit) (226 Keller Lane, Maryville, TN 37801) between 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. CT for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions at the Maryville, TN Post Office.
- Goodwill Industries (1008 Nasdaq St, Spring Hill, TN 37174) between 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. CT for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions at the Spring Hill and Columbia, TN Post Office.
- Latta Theatre (205 W. Court Ave, Selmer, TN 38375) between 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. CT for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) positions at the Selmer, TN Post Office.