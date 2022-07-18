USPS hosting hiring fairs across Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United States Postal Service is hosting hiring fairs on Monday and Tuesday across the state.

Over the span of two days, USPS will be on-site providing information about the positions available and to answer any questions.

USPS says requirements to qualify are:

Be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma

United States citizen or permanent resident

Ability to pass a criminal background check and drug screening

If driving is part of the job, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record

You can take a look at the times and locations of the hiring fairs below:

July 18

Newport, TN, Post Office (Mobile Unit) (265 Cosby Hwy, Newport, TN 37821) between 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. CST for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) positions at the Newport, TN Post Office.

July 19, 2022

Hendersonville, TN, Post Office (Mobile Unit) (105 Imperial Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075) between 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. CST for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions at the Hendersonville, TN Post Office.

Maryville, TN, Post Office (Mobile Unit) (226 Keller Lane, Maryville, TN 37801) between 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. CT for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions at the Maryville, TN Post Office.

Goodwill Industries (1008 Nasdaq St, Spring Hill, TN 37174) between 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. CT for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions at the Spring Hill and Columbia, TN Post Office.