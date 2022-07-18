Watch Now
USPS hosting hiring fairs across Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday

Posted at 4:29 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 06:00:49-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United States Postal Service is hosting hiring fairs on Monday and Tuesday across the state.

Over the span of two days, USPS will be on-site providing information about the positions available and to answer any questions.

USPS says requirements to qualify are:

  • Be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma
  • United States citizen or permanent resident
  • Ability to pass a criminal background check and drug screening
  • If driving is part of the job, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record

You can take a look at the times and locations of the hiring fairs below:

July 18

  • Newport, TN, Post Office (Mobile Unit) (265 Cosby Hwy, Newport, TN 37821) between 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. CST for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) positions at the Newport, TN Post Office.

July 19, 2022

  • Hendersonville, TN, Post Office (Mobile Unit) (105 Imperial Boulevard, Hendersonville, TN 37075) between 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. CST for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions at the Hendersonville, TN Post Office.
  • Maryville, TN, Post Office (Mobile Unit) (226 Keller Lane, Maryville, TN 37801) between 10:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. CT for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions at the Maryville, TN Post Office.
  • Goodwill Industries (1008 Nasdaq St, Spring Hill, TN 37174) between 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. CT for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions at the Spring Hill and Columbia, TN Post Office.
  • Latta Theatre (205 W. Court Ave, Selmer, TN 38375) between 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. CT for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) positions at the Selmer, TN Post Office.
