UT Student Boxer Dies In Charity Tournament
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A University of Tennessee student collapsed during a charity boxing tournament and later died at a hospital.
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said 20-year-old Joseph Tanner Wray collapsed between the second and third rounds Friday night. Medical staff attended to Wray before he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
It was Wray's first time fighting in the annual Ace Miller Boxing Tournament. Wray was a junior Aerospace Engineering student from Lawrenceburg, according to the tournament's website.
An autopsy was being conducted to determine the cause of death. Police continued to investigate.
The tournament benefits the Golden Glove Knoxville chapter, according to the website.