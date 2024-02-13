Valentine's Day pop-up pairs desserts and drinks for romantic night downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Make this Valentine's Day a celebration of love and luxury at The Sweet Spot. The special pop-up can be found at the JW Marriott in Downtown Nashville.

Reservations can be made here.

The Sweet Spot will run through Saturday, February 17.

Reserve your table at The Sweet Spot and treat your senses to a Dessert Wheel featuring nine exquisite pastries and desserts, and a delightful take-away dessert box, crafted by the renowned Executive Pastry Chef Daniel Mangione.

Upgrade your selections to include a glass of bubbles or bottle of champagne, for a sweetly unforgettable evening.

Explore the specially curated cocktail menu with expert pairing recommendations, and savor additional beverage options to complement the evening.