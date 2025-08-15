Vandals destroy tomb of Murfreesboro founder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The box tomb of Captain William Lytle, one of Murfreesboro's founders, was destroyed in an act of vandalism at his historic family cemetery. The cemetery, located beside Haynes Brothers Lumber Company on Northwest Broad Street, suffered extensive damage with nearly a dozen graves vandalized or toppled.

The destruction has sparked outrage among community members, particularly those connected to lineage-based organizations that honor Revolutionary War veterans.

"I was totally heartbroken. In fact, I think I just shed tears," said Brenda Parker of the Captain William Lytle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

Captain Lytle, a Revolutionary War veteran, played a key role in establishing Murfreesboro.

"Captain Lytle received a large land grant and eventually moved from North Carolina to Tennessee. Part of the property from his land grant he donated, which became what is now the city of Murfreesboro," said Robert Bolyard, president of the Stones River Chapter, Tennessee Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The damage comes as these groups prepare to celebrate America's 250th birthday next year.

"It is a shame damage like this would happen as the whole nation gets ready to honor the sacrifices made for this country," Bolyard said.

The organizations were in the process of applying for a grant to help preserve and maintain the cemetery but now face a much larger financial challenge. They estimate repairs will cost more than $50,000.

"We are so concerned about our soldiers and people who fought in the Revolutionary War. They gave us the freedom we have today," Parker said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism. Parker hopes authorities will identify those responsible. There are no security features at the cemetery.

"I am hoping they will learn a lesson and understand what they did was... I cannot think of a bad enough word. It was terrible, terrible to show such disrespect," Parker said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact Murfreesboro Police.

Those wishing to donate to the cemetery restoration efforts can do so on GoFundMe.

