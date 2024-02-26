Vanderbilt Club Ice Hockey heads to nationals for the first time in program history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt Club Ice Hockey team is making program history, they are officially headed to nationals for the first time ever.

"If you go back in the archives there's I think 48 years of Vanderbilt Hockey history," Head Coach Max Mona said.

On this team, you can find a more than ten year age gap between some players. Despite the gap, the team has something special. The tournament is in West Chester, Pennsylvania. It runs March 6 through March 13.

Right now, they continue practicing before their big debut. At the same time, they are fundraising.

"What we're trying to do right now is minimize the cost and impact on them, so that they're not having to pay extra out of pocket from what they've already had to do at the beginning of the year," Mona said.

If you would like to donate you can find the information here.

