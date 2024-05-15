Vanderbilt doctors link weed killer to birth defect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new study by Vanderbilt University doctors links the second most used herbicide in the United States to a specific birth defect. The study's authors hope this definitive link will prompt the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to act.

“As the EPA is considering the use of things like Atrazine in communities, we hope our study informs the decision they'll make around Atrazine's use. Certainly, one of our hopes and the reason we do research like this is to inform the debate,” Dr. Stephen Patrick told me.

Atrazine is a weed killer most commonly used commercially with crops and along roadways. The birth defect it is now linked to is gastroschisis.

“It's a condition where there is a defect in the abdominal wall and babies are born with their intestine, sometimes their liver, outside of their body,” explained Dr. Patrick.

Gastroschisis is generally detected prenatally and requires surgery and an ICU stay after birth. Most babies recover well, but Dr. Patrick says we should do all we can to prevent such harm.

“This along with other studies that show harm associated with Atrazine should give us pause that maybe we should join other countries and begin phasing out the use of Atrazine,” Dr. Patrick said.

Currently, Atrazine is banned or is being phased out in 44 countries.