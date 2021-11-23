Vanderbilt enrolling participants in ivermectin treatment study for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ivermectin, a drug that treats parasite infestations, is being studied at Vanderbilt as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, hundreds of people around the country went to tractor supply stores to get ivermectin for animals to treat COVID-19. Doctors advise against taking the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it's dangerous. Humans need a different dose than animals, and there can be serious side effects.

"Ivermectin is frequently prescribed in many European and Asian countries both for parasitic infections as well as the treatment for COVID-19. However, currently in the U.S. it is not prescribed," said Dr. Parul Goyal, Vanderbilt assistant professor of medicine.

Vanderbilt is participating in a national study on several treatments. In addition to ivermectin, they're also researching fluticasone, a nose spray for allergies commonly known as Flonase, and fluvoxamine. "It’s one of the older anti-depressants that have been out there a very long time," Goyal said.

Fluvoxamine could have an anti-inflammatory effect according to the National Institutes of Health.

Beth Winslow is vaccinated, had her booster shot, and still got COVID-19. She decided to enroll in the study during quarantine. "For a day or two, it was like which one am I going to get? It’s kind of like Christmas," Winslow said.

She got either ivermectin or the placebo pill. Then, she writes down her symptoms every day in a diary. Researchers will compare those who got ivermectin and those who got the pill with nothing in it. "My hope is, we can help others not have to suffer," Winslow said.

The study is done remotely. "If you can give up a few minutes of your time, why not?” Winslow said.

Researchers are looking for people who've tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days and have at least two symptoms. In addition, participants must be 30 years old or older. Details here.

“It’s really going to helps us advance science and our understanding of COVID-19,” Goyal said. “The patients are going to be in a monitored setting."

If you are sick now, or get COVID-19 on Thanksgiving and want to enroll, you can call 615-343-8010 or email vcc@vumc.org.