Vanderbilt football player continues hosting flag football game raising money for cancer research

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A freshman Vanderbilt Football player from Hendersonville wants to make sure that a football program he started nearly a decade ago does not stop. It is called Football for the Cure and it is happening Sunday afternoon at the Drakes Creek Soccer Field at 2 p.m.

Jameson Wharton started Football for the Cure with the help of his family 9 years ago, when he was only 10 after his aunt died from ovarian cancer.

"Aunt Suzie would just tell me to keep going and that I'm doing a great job. So I'm just glad that I'm doing this for her and I know that she's watching and she's proud," said Wharton.

When asked how he manages being a student-athlete while continuing to organize this game, he said it is not easy, but he would not change anything because the cause is just too important, and Football for the Cure has grown so much over the years thanks to friends, family, and social media.

It is only 5 dollars for anyone 6 and up to play flag football. High schoolers who are currently in the football season are not able to participate in the football game, so there will also be a kickball game for them to still play in.

All the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. People are welcome to walk up to the event to join. Donations are welcome even if you are not playing. You can send donations to footballforthecure@yahoo.com on PayPal.