Vanderbilt Health patients can't access records or reach doctors amid system disruption

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A banner on the Vanderbilt Health website Monday morning alerted patients and the medical community to service disruptions affecting the MyHealth patient portal and telehealth appointments.

NewsChannel 5 began looking into the outage after hearing from a viewer who could not access her father's patient portal at 7:30 a.m or speak with his doctor when she called.

The banner reads: "We're experiencing technical issues with My Health at Vanderbilt. You won't be able to proceed with scheduled telehealth visits right now. We'll contact you to reschedule your appointment. Thank you for your understanding. We apologize for the inconvenience."

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to VUMC for more information and will update this story as details emerge.