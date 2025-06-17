Vanderbilt launches full-ride scholarship program for eligible Metro Nashville students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University has created a new full-ride scholarship program for eligible Metro Nashville Public Schools students, opening doors for local teens who might otherwise not consider the prestigious institution.

The Nashville Vanderbilt Scholars program accepted 49 students in its first year from 14 different Metro high schools. The scholarship covers all direct costs for four years for standout Metro students who apply through Early Decision and come from families making $100,000 or less or who qualify for Pell Grants.

"I don't think any of us ever dreamed of being able to attend Vanderbilt. Such a prestigious school, going through Metro Schools," said Ines Busane, a recent Whites Creek High School graduate.

Busane will officially become a Vanderbilt student in less than two months. She plans to study Economics and says the scholarship has removed financial barriers to her education.

"I cried. I literally called my mom, she was in the kitchen, and she literally cried. I've never seen my mother cry like that before," Busane said.

Vice Provost for University Enrollment Affairs Douglas Christiansen helped develop the program with Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle. He explained the motivation behind the initiative.

People self-select out, and we were trying to send a message that we don't want you to do that," Christiansen said.

The scholarship aims to identify promising students in the Nashville community who might not otherwise apply.

"It was such an opportunity to think of who are the youngsters in our own backyard who have such promise and could help Vanderbilt move to the next level of success," Christiansen said.

Right now, tuition, room and board, and fees at Vanderbilt total $91,000 per year. The majority of undergraduates at Vanderbilt receive some form of financial assistance. The university is nationally recognized for Opportunity Vanderbilt, its no-loan financial aid program, which has awarded more than $2.5 billion in undergraduate scholarship aid since 2009.

"I'm very thankful and grateful for this opportunity. Without it, I don't know what I would be doing for school because this is amazing," Busane said.

A Metro Schools district spokesperson said, "We greatly value our partnership with Vanderbilt and their support for graduates. This falls under the umbrella of the University MNPS program, which partners with colleges and universities for scholarships."

You can learn more about all the collaborative efforts between MNPS and higher education institutions in Nashville on the school district's website.

Research continues to show that despite the major expense, a college degree pays off over time, making programs like this crucial for expanding educational access.

