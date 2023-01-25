Vanderbilt looking for participants in new Alzheimer's study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt is looking for people to take part in an Alzheimer's study to research early drivers of the disease.

Researchers are looking for at least 1,000 people 50 and older, and especially people of color who are disproportionally impacted by the disease.

According to the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer's Center, older African American adults are twice as likely as white adults to have Alzheimer's. Black families bear 33% of the national financial costs associated with Alzheimer's disease. Researchers expect Alzheimer's disease cases among Black older adults to be four times higher in 2060 than today.

Dr. Angela Jefferson, professor of neurology and founding director of the center, said she is hopeful Alzheimer's could become preventable if the underlying causes of the disease are identified and targeted with early treatment.

Participants would need to come to VUMC every two years for a follow-up, so this is a long-term study.

Earlier this month the FDA approved a new drug that treats Alzheimer's in its early stages and researchers at Vanderbilt said they are also looking for people to test that, so the university is working hard to do its part in finding an end to this disease.