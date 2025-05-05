Vanderbilt Medical Center implements hiring freeze, layoffs amid federal funding cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center has implemented a hiring freeze and begun layoffs amid reductions in federal funding.

A VUMC spokesperson confirmed that hiring for most research and administrative positions has been paused, and some positions have been eliminated as the medical center works to reduce operating costs.

The cuts are already affecting researchers like Angel Bodrick, a fourth-year Meharry and Vanderbilt Ph.D. candidate studying Alzheimer's disease with a focus on racial disparities within the African American community.

"My research is just trying to be able to bridge the gap between the science and being able to explain that in a way people in the community can understand it," Bodrick said.

Bodrick fears the trust she's working to rebuild is being threatened due to the funding cuts.

"Science is changing every day and every moment, so if I don't have the resources and can access that, then I'm not up to date. So who am I to tell someone else?" Bodrick said.

The effects of federal cuts are already being felt throughout the institution. Research funding has been reduced, impacting numerous projects and teams.

"For me and my team, we're doing a lot of the research they're cutting," Bodrick said.

Bodrick's team of 10 is shrinking to seven — one member is graduating, while two others were recently notified of layoffs.

"One person was more of an administrative role, helped with like the glue. Scheduling and planning," Bodrick said.

"The other person was a senior staff scientist. She had many roles in the lab," Bodrick said.

According to Bodrick, morale is low, and researchers are anxious about how the cuts could ripple out into the public — potentially impacting the development of vaccines, medications, and other medical advances.

"It takes time for it to trickle down before we see the effects, but they're rolling in," Bodrick said.

The uncertainty extends to Bodrick's own research future.

"My funding will be ending within a year, and I'll have to find some type of funding to support me to be able to stay here and be a student," Bodrick said.

Despite these challenges, Bodrick, who began her research in honor of her late grandmother, remains hopeful that she'll be able to continue her important work.

Sources indicate that dozens of employees could face layoffs in the coming months, with department heads only recently delivering the news to staff.

Those facing layoffs have expressed concerns about their financial futures and suggest leadership may not fully understand how research operates or the potential long-term impact on Vanderbilt's reputation.

In a statement, a VUMC spokesperson said: "In response to reductions in federal funding, VUMC is strategically reducing operating costs. Hiring for most research and administrative positions has been paused and some positions have been eliminated. VUMC is continuing to hire frontline staff for its health system to accommodate ongoing growth in patient care and in preparation of the October opening of the 180-bed Jim Ayers Tower."

How are federal funding cuts affecting medical research in your community? Share your experiences or concerns about the future of healthcare innovation by emailing aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.