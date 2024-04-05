Vanderbilt moves forward with attorney to address March 26th protest response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a new statement from Vanderbilt University, the school has now hired an attorney to review their response to the March 26th campus protest that led to a reporter being arrested and more than 20 students being either suspended or arrested.

Vanderbilt has now asked Nashville attorney Aubrey Harwell, Jr. to lead the review. Harwell will explore any steps that could or should have been taken before the reporter's detention and consider how Vanderbilt can look at free expression to maintain safety, privacy and operations of the campus community.

The statement comes just days after hundreds of people marched in solidarity with the students who were suspended over the pro-Palestinian protest. They were on the campus Wednesday calling for the school to reverse the suspensions of 27 student protesters.

The university issued the suspensions last week after students held a sit in at the school-refusing to leave the building. Security video showed students forcing their way past a campus security officer to get into the building.

Vanderbilt's statement notes the review will look into the arrest of the reporter, but made no mention of the suspensions or criminal charges that were handed out to students.

The findings of the review is expected to be made public in late spring.