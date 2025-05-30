Vanderbilt nurse saves man with CPR in Aldi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the first Saturday in May, Steve Glaeser was doing what he always does — grocery shopping at ALDI.

But he doesn't remember the trip because he collapsed in the middle of the store. "My lights went off," he recalled.

Four days later, he woke up in the hospital, where he learned about the person who revived him with CPR. "She — turns out — my angel is an RN who works in the trauma unit, and I now found out she works at ICU at Vanderbilt. That's unbelievable," he said.

His angel's name is Hannah Watson, whose nursing instincts kicked in the moment she saw Steve fall to the ground. "He fell back — I've told him this — like his head literally bounced like a basketball, it was bad," she said, explaining she ran over to make sure he was okay.

"I was just like, 'Hey, hey, are you with me?'" she went on. "[I] felt for a pulse, there was no pulse...and you know your adrenaline's running during that time..."

Hannah did CPR for only a couple of seconds while a grocery employee called 911.

"Being a nurse for so long, you just know what to do," she said.

While Hannah says she was just doing what she was trained to do, Steve says she was absolutely his angel. "It's a miracle, I call it a miracle," he said.

Now, the two say they hope to keep up with one another.

What happened highlights the importance of knowing how to respond in a similar situation. Medical experts encourage you to get trained in CPR.

They say to remember to check for responsiveness and a pulse before you begin. Place your hands on the sternum and begin compressions, using your body weight to push down hard. After 30 compressions, do 2 rescue breaths, then repeat that cycle until help arrives.

If you don't feel comfortable with CPR, make sure you call 911. It also helps to stay with the person to make sure they're okay.

