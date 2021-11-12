Watch
News

Actions

Vanderbilt planning largest stadium renovation in 40 years

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - Virginia and Ohio play an NCAA college football game in Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The game was moved to Nashville because of Hurricane Florence and fans were admitted free. Vanderbilt is replacing each end zone of its football stadium with multi-story buildings under renderings released Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, detailing the university’s plans for its biggest makeover in 40 years. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Vanderbilt Athletics Football
Posted at 3:25 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 16:25:40-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt is replacing each end zone of its football stadium with multi-story buildings under renderings released Friday detailing the university’s plans for its biggest makeover in 40 years.

University officials announced in March that both end zones would be upgraded.

The changes made clear the Southeastern Conference’s smallest football stadium, with a current capacity of 40,530, is getting its biggest changes since the last major renovation in 1981.

A new locker room is planned for each end zone. Fans will be getting upgraded seating options and suites along with wider concourses.

Vanderbilt currently plans to break ground in fall 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap