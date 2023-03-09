Vanderbilt poll: Most Tennessee parents worry about gun violence in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to a new Child Health Poll from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, gun violence at schools is a top concern of Tennessee parents.

The poll surveyed 1,034 parents in the state on issues impacting their children, including food insecurity, mental and behavioral health and firearm safety.

More than 80% of parents believe schools are safer if resource officers are there.

There are several gun-related safety measures that most parents across Tennessee agree on:



More than 70% want background checks to be expanded to all gun sales.

More than 70% want active shooter drills conducted routinely.

Seventy percent want staff and visitors to go through a metal detector before entering a school.

Almost 60% of Middle Tennessee parents believe people should be 21 years old in order to purchase a gun.

More than 60% would like to see gun access restricted by court order for people who pose a risk to themselves and others.

However, only 35% of parents who responded agree that schools are safer if teachers are armed. Among Black parents, that percentage lowers to 23%. The study also showed a slightly lower rate of Black parents wanting school resource officers present.