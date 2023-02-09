Vanderbilt poll shows parents trust child's doctors most for COVID-19 vaccine information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new poll from Vanderbilt shows parents are most trusting of information from their child's health care providers when it comes to getting children vaccinated against COVID-19.

The poll found two in three parents surveyed agree that vaccines protect their kids and others. More than 1,000 parents across the state weighed in.

Statewide, nearly 64% of parents said they trusted info from health care providers about vaccines, which is a 20% increase from 2021.

A slightly smaller percentage of parents looked towards the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or their local health department for guidance.

The poll found the majority of parents that opted to get their child vaccinated did it to protect their child and others, suggesting the majority of parents value the collective benefits of childhood vaccinations for a healthier community.

Statewide, vaccination numbers for children are still relatively low. Data shows a little more than 20,000 children under the age of 5 have been vaccinated. That's about 0.5% of that population. Around 125,000 kids ages 5-11 have gotten the shot, which is about 3% of that population.

Experts hope this encourages more parents to have that important conversation with their child's pediatrician.