Vanderbilt student among those killed in Florida condo collapse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Vanderbilt University student is among those who died in a condo collapse in South Florida.

The body of Andreas Giannitsopoulos was recovered on Wednesday. He was 21 years old.

Friends remember Giannitsopoulos as a promising student at Vanderbilt studying economics, who had one year left before graduating.

Vanderbilt University released the following statement upon learning of his death:

“We extend our deepest condolences to Andreas’ family, friends, classmates and faculty as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts continue to be with all affected by the disaster as they await news of their loved ones and mourn those lost. We have been closely following the situation in Surfside, Fla., and have reached out to Andreas’ family to offer support. We are encouraging members of our community to draw on the university’s resources, including the Office of the University Chaplain and Religious Life, the Employee Assistance Program and the University Counseling Center, for assistance and support in processing this news.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Giannitsopoulos.

According to the GoFundMe page, he was a decathlon athlete in high school. His family and friends describe him as someone representing goodness, discipline and knowledge. He was an old soul who impacted every heart.

Giannitsopoulos was from Houston and friends said he was visiting his father's best friend and was staying at the Champlain Towers South Tower when the building collapsed last week.

As of Wednesday evening, the bodies of 18 people have been recovered from the debris. There are 145 people presumed to be in the building when it collapsed that are still missing.

Further rescue efforts were paused on Thursday morning due to structural concerns with the debris pile. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said movement in concrete and columns in the pile have promoted concern that a further collapse could occur.