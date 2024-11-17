Vanderbilt students host Relay for Life fundraiser

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Vanderbilt is holding one of the largest on-campus fundraising events for the American Cancer Society on Sunday.

The Relay for Life event raises money for cancer patients, patient support groups, Nashville-based cancer research, and more.

It will be at Alumni Lawn on campus from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be guest speakers, food, and games. They will also honor people impacted by cancer with a survivors' breakfast and special laps around the track for those who passed away.

So far the organization has already raised more than $55,000 and is on track to reach its $60,000 goal. You can find more information here on their website.

