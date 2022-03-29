Vanderbilt taps 26 notable names to democracy project board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Vanderbilt University initiative aimed at bridging the gap of political polarization in the U.S. has named 26 members to its advisory board, ranging from politicians to musicians.

The Vanderbilt Project on Unity & American Democracy on Tuesday announced a panel that includes prominent political and government voices.

Among them are former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, former U.S. Attorney General and current Belmont University law school dean Alberto Gonzales, Bill Clinton’s former White House chief of staff Erskine Bowles, and former U.S. ambassador to China and governor Washington state governor Gary Locke. Joining them are country music artists Martina McBride, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

"American Democracy rests on the foundational idea that people come together from all walks of life and diverse perspectives to work for the common good of our nation," said Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier. "The advisory board being announced today embodies this ideal and will be instrumental in helping Vanderbilt's Project on Unity & American Democracy achieve its goal of fostering a shared understanding and productive dialogue to help our nation heal its frayed bonds."

The advisory board will be comprised of the following members:

