Vanderbilt to lead new study on how to slow, stop progression in Parkinson's disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hopeful news for families with loved ones who have Parkinson's disease.

If you aren't familiar, it's a brain disorder that impacts your nervous system and your control. It usually sets in in older age.

Soon, Vanderbilt doctors say a new study will begin to find how to slow, or even stop, the progression of the disease.

Steve Purcell, who lives with Parkinson's disease, may have been part of the inspiration for the new study.

His symptoms haven't been debilitating. That's because of a study he was involved in over 15 years ago.

In 2008, after being diagnosed, Steve entered into a trial at Vanderbilt looking at how "deep brain stimulation," or DBS, could slow the progression of symptoms in Parkinson's patients.

Half of participants got DBS surgery, half did not.

Steve did, and he found that his symptoms dramatically subsided.

"My wife and I say it's like a blessing to us, it's like a miracle," he explained.

Doctors say what they learned from Steve's results and several others inspired the new, already FDA-approved study.

"It's kind of unique because in the operating room, the patient is awake, and we're testing the patient on the fly, to get the electrode in exactly the right location," said Dr. David Charles with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"We've been doing it for many years but what we've uncovered here is that there is a particular location, but it's not just the special location, it's the way the stimulation is delivered," he explained.

"So with this finding, we may be able to target or plan better where to put the lead...but then after the lead is in, have very precise stimulation to captures some areas and avoid some areas of stimulation, and this seems to impart this new slowing of the motor symptoms or stopping of the motor symptoms."

It's an exciting time for doctors and patients alike who know what a difference this can make for current and future patients.

"It will help so many people," said Steve.

Dr. Charles says between 90,000 and 100,000 new cases of Parkinson's are diagnosed each year.

The new study will be led by Vanderbilt, but it's too soon to know when it will begin.