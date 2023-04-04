Vanderbilt University golfer competing in the Masters for his debut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTVF) — When Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent arrived at Augusta National over the weekend, one of the clubhouse attendants didn’t initially believe he was an actual golfer competing in the Masters.

All that will change Thursday when Sargent tees off in his first major championship.

“They were like, ‘what is this guy doing here? Or whatever,'" Sargent said Monday. “But it's a little bit understandable. But yeah, it is cool to be here and to be one of the younger guys is kind of special."

The reigning NCAA individual champion Sargent received a special invitation to compete in this year’s tournament. He’s the first amateur to receive a special exemption in 23 years.

“It means a lot," Sargent said. "To know the Masters committee wanted me to play in the tournament is really special. I'm excited to see where my game kind of lined up."

On Monday the world’s top-ranked amateur spent a couple hours putting, chipping and on the range in the practice area. Then in the afternoon he joined TOUR stars Justin Thomas and Max Homa for a practice round.

The trio played the back nine after Sargent played the front nine Sunday morning. And he soaked up every moment he could practicing with the established stars.

“It'll be a bunch of people following us for sure, so it will be special to see that," Sargent said. "But also seeing what they're practicing because they've played here before. Obviously (we're) having a good time, but trying to get some work done, too."

Sargent will get two more days of practice before he tees it up for real in round one Thursday.

While outside expectations may be low for his first major, the 19 year old’s excited to test his game against the world’s top players on one of the toughest courses in all of golf.

“It's tough. I mean obviously when you play golf you expect to win, but at the same time there's so much I'm going to be able to learn from this week and kind of take back," Sargent said. "We start championship season in a couple weeks in college golf, so kind of understand where I need to get better and what I need to do to get to the next level."

Sargent says there will be nerves when he approaches the first tee box Thursday. This, after all, is a moment he’s dreamed of his entire life.

The green grass, the vibrant azaleas and the roar of the patrons are now his to experience. And Sargent is ready to tee off and see what happens.