NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt University held a flag folding ceremony on Veterans Day for a giant American flag recently discovered during renovations.

The flag was found after being hidden for years in a duffel bag. In order to save and store properly it properly, the Library will be holding on to it.

It once served as a backdrop for many distinguished speakers at Vanderbilt back in the day.

It is more than 150 feet long, weighs 300 pounds with hand-stitched stars. The University was originally going to show it off outside, but the ceremony was moved inside due to the rain.