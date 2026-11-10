Vanderbilt University resumes normal schedule amid after campus-wide cybersecurity incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University is actively investigating a cybersecurity incident that forced IT officials to implement safety protocols across campus on Monday. The cyberattack pushed the university to order students, faculty, and staff to immediately shut down devices and disconnect from university networks.

Campus Wi-Fi access was successfully restored late Monday evening, but core university systems, applications, and cloud-based platforms remain locked down as IT teams and federal law enforcement work to contain the active digital threat.

The disruption began when Vanderbilt Information Technology issued an urgent campus-wide advisory. Officials instructed the college community to immediately power down all university-owned devices and disconnect from campus Wi-Fi.

University members were advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity on cloud storage platforms such as Microsoft OneDrive and Box. IT leadership highlighted several warning signs, including:

Unexpected pop-ups, security warnings, or authentication prompts.

Files or folders being unexpectedly renamed, moved, modified, or deleted.

Unfamiliar applications or permission changes within cloud storage drives.

Under university guidelines, anyone observing suspicious device behavior was instructed to refrain from troubleshooting, shut down the hardware immediately, and contact the IT Service Desk using a separate phone or device.

Despite the ongoing restricted access to administrative systems and core learning platforms, Vanderbilt leadership announced that the university will operate on a normal schedule.

Students and faculty are expected to report for classes as scheduled. However, university officials have instructed professors to offer flexibility regarding upcoming coursework deadlines and assignments impacted by the system lockout. Student services and Student Care Network offices remain open and are operating on standard schedules.

Vanderbilt IT leadership, in coordination with government cybersecurity agencies and external technical partners, is continuing investigation and remediation efforts to safely restore core systems.

Many have asked about Vanderbilt Health and if patient health information has been compromised. Vanderbilt Health say they are aware of the incident, but Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Health are legally and financially separate entities. Vanderbilt Health says they are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the security of computer systems and are continuing to monitor the situation closely on the school campus.

The university is scheduled to issue its next official campus-wide update by 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, which will detail the current operational status of core applications, administrative systems, and grant submission portals.

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