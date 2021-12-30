Vanderbilt University to delay classes because of omicron variant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University announced Thursday that classes won't start now until mid-January.

The start of the semester for undergraduates is delayed until Jan. 17, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"As we look ahead to the spring semester, we face yet another challenge from COVID-19 that will require our community to step up and work together as One Vanderbilt," administration said in a statement to the Vandy community. "The omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the nation and the world. In light of this, we must adapt to ensure that we can continue to pursue our educational and research mission as safely as possible."

Most graduate and professional programs will delay classes until Jan. 17. Deans will communicate directly with their students, faculty and staff with school- and program-specific information.

"The pandemic has challenged us all, and we know the first few weeks of the spring semester will be especially difficult for some members of our community," administration said in its statement. "We encourage you to use campus resources for mental health and well-being support and to support others when they are in need. We also encourage you to attend the upcoming virtual town halls for students and for faculty and staff."