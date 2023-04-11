Vehicle break-ins on the rise in Middle Tennessee, police warn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are reminding people to lock their cars after a recent rash of car break-ins.

Just this past week, thieves targeted churchgoers in Mt. Juliet. They smashed windows and rummaged through dozens of cars while they worshiped.

Residents in the Apache Trail area of Antioch have also reported car break-ins and so have people living in Green Hills.

Two suspects were caught on surveillance video and are now on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s radar for breaking into vehicles at the Hobbs House Condo Complex in Green Hills.

The two men are seen walking from vehicle to vehicle checking car doors to see if they were unlocked.

All of this was happening in the early morning hours two Fridays ago. It was the same time the mid-state was being hit hard by severe weather.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if that was part of their plan. It’s a good cover. When it’s raining, people are inside, and they don’t want to go outside," victim Paul O'Conner said.

O’Conner made the mistake of leaving his car unlocked. The thieves got away with a little bit of cash and change, also some of his vehicle accessories.

O’Conner felt violated and wanted people to know this could easily be you.

"It's probably best to lock your car. That’s the best deterrent. I wouldn’t leave a gun in the car," O'Conner said.

In fact, Metro Police said 310 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville. Their best advice is to park smart, lock your cars, take out your valuables, and make sure all the windows are closed.

O’Conner knows these crimes of opportunity won’t stop, so try to be proactive.

More helpful tips from Metro Police, here.