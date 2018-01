HERMITAGE, Tenn. - A woman was injured when her vehicle crashed into a business in Hermitage.

Reports stated the crash happened after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Papa John’s on Lebanon Pike at Andrew Jackson Parkway.

A photo from the scene showed the vehicle stuck in the building through the bricks.

The woman was taken to Summit Medical Center, but she was expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash was unknown.