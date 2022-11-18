Veteran groups pushing for more accessible air travel for people with disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Several groups have been pushing for safer air travel that's more accessible for people with disabilities. Congress heard their pleas just days before the holidays.

They'd like to see 36-year-old legislation updated to accommodate today's needs and one that continues to prohibit discrimination.

The organization Paralyzed Veterans of America is leading the fight for Congress to update the Air Carrier Access Act. They're pushing for new legislation that ensures all airplanes are up to accessibility standards and safety during air travel is enhanced.

It comes during a time when the Department of Transportation received more than 42,000 disability related air travel complaints in 2019. Those ranged from inaccessibility to damaged scooters and wheelchairs and fair to provide proper assistance.

One Air Force Veteran who spoke to Congress knows the difficulties all too well. He said the obstacles are not only unjust, but humiliating.

"I sat seven feet away from the lavatory. But not only did I could I not use that restroom, but I had to wait for that plane to land," said Josue Cordova. "Once it landed I had to wait for everyone, every person to get off the plane before they came, and got me in the aisle chair to take me off. By that time, it just left me embarrassed"

Paralyzed Veterans of America has a petition to pass the new legislation.