Veteran journalists Demetria Kalodimos, Steve Cavendish partner to resurrect the Nashville Banner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Demetria Kalodimos's office, a motto can be found all over: Real people, true stories. It's the tagline for her production company, Genuine Human Productions, but it's also at the heart of her official return to journalism.

"It’s like being a player on the bench who’s aching to get into the game," said Kalodimos.

The longtime Nashville news anchor, along with the former editor of the Nashville Scene Steve Cavendish, is launching a new publication with a modern audience in mind.

"We’re not going to do opinion; we’re not going to have an editorial board; we’re not going to endorse candidates," said Cavendish, who is also a veteran of other publications like the Chicago Tribune and The Washington Post.

But the duo owes the new name for their publication to a rich chapter of Nashville's past.

"When you say 'Nashville Banner' to people, they think, 'oh, well that’s news,'" said Cavendish.

The Nashville Banner served as the city's afternoon paper for 122 years, until the presses came to a halt abruptly in 1998. Cavendish, who once interned at the Banner, said they decided to restart the brand as an ode to what they want their newsroom to become.

"The Banner was this scrappy underdog of a newsroom, and they did great work," he said.

But don't look for it in a paper box.

"The Nashville Banner will be web-based, but we will be free to everyone. There will not be a special section that is only for subscribers or only for those who donate. We really do believe that the news is free," said Kalodimos.

Demetria will handle the video side of things.

"You will see stories that may run for 5, 7, 8 minutes. Sort of like the thing 60 Minutes does," she said.

When the new Banner fully launches in 2023, they'll also become news partners with NewsChannel 5, meaning Demetria's familiar face will finally return to Nashville television.

"I’m just so happy that I’ll be back on television from time to time and back associated with a newsroom of the highest caliber, and that’s NewsChannel 5," said Kalodimos.

However you view their content, she hopes these four words — Real people, true stories — are at the center of it all.

"It’s happening here; it’s breathing here; it’s living here. And those are the stories that really stick with me," said Kalodimos.

The Nashville Banner has other projects in the works too, including podcasts, and will be featuring some of our journalism on their platforms as well. NewsChannel 5 will be able to share much more about this partnership in the weeks and months to come.

To learn more about the Nashville Banner's nonprofit newsroom model, click here.