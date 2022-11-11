Veterans raise money to honor the fallen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Veterans Day, a nonprofit is raising money to put wreaths on graves at the Nashville National Cemetery.

Jim Schumacher visits his brother's grave.

"I just like to come out and pay him tribute at least once a year, and the last three years it’s been Veterans Day," Schumacher said.

He sets aside this time to honor and reflect on his brother's service in Vietnam.

“We were only 18 months apart,” Schumacher said, “So, we kind of grew up together, and he was my best friend.”

It brings up strong emotions of all varieties.

"I have great memories," he said.

When Schumacher isn't in town in December, strangers honor his brother's legacy by placing a wreath on his grave. One of them is service-disabled Army veteran Bo Clift.

“They deserve to be remembered and honored, and this is a great way to do that," Clift said.

He graduated from West Point months before 9/11.

"It rained on our graduation day, and as they say: if it rains on your graduation day, you’re going to war," Clift said.

Through his company, ASE Direct, Clift now donates money to the cause.

"It’s an important mission for all Nashvillians and Tennesseans to help fund this, and make sure that no gravestone goes uncovered," Clift said.

It means the world to people like Schumacher.

“I think it’s gorgeous to see all the flags, and I think it’s a great thing to put the wreaths up," Schumacher said.

Every year, some graves are left behind. Their names aren't read aloud. So, this year, veterans are rallying to raise money for more wreaths.

"So long as they say your name, you will never die. So, let’s make sure as Nashvillians that we make sure that none of them are forgotten," Clift said.

Wreaths cost $15 each. Donate here.