Veterans receive new, mortgage-free home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's some good news for a family of veterans who will once again call middle Tennessee home: the LaBerge family -- Ethan, Arin, Lily and Wyatt -- helped break ground Thursday on their new Mt. Juliet home.

Thanks to the group Operation Finally Home, they'll be moving in mortgage-free.

Both Ethan and Arin are Army Veterans. Ethan survived a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan.

Ethan and Arin admit that they are normally a quiet family that likes to keep to themselves, so they were taken aback by Thursday's presentation, which included a large police escort from the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

"Words can't quite grasp how fortunate we feel," Ethan said.

"How grateful I am for our family, I'm speechless," said Arin. "It's all very shocking and we're so excited."