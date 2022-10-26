Veterans set to be honored at fourth annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fourth Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards are set to honor veterans Wednesday at City Winery.

"The Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards provides an opportunity to celebrate the U.S. military and the extraordinary individuals who have contributed to TCDJHP as it continues its sacred mission," The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project said.

One veteran being honored is WWII Navy Veteran Mathias Gutman.

"Mathias Gutman came from a military family and joined the U.S. Navy shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He became a coxswain on LST 553, delivering men and equipment under fire on several amphibious landings. He was part of six island invasions in the Pacific and battled Japanese forces coming from the land, the sea, and the skies," the organization said.

In addition to Gutman, WWII Coast Guard Veteran Gladys Hughes will be honored.

"At a young age, Gladys Hughes felt the call of duty and left college as a junior to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII, serving as an HA1C medic. She appreciates beauty at every stage and in every avenue of life, winning 2nd runner-up in the 2012 Ms. Veteran America competition, which works to promote issues of homeless female veterans. She earned the crown of Ms. Mississippi Senior America in 2003, where she emphasized children's theater," the organization said.

As for the Patriot Award, the honorees will be announced during the ceremony.

"The award honors a person, persons, or group that fulfills and exemplifies the efforts and dedication of TCDJHP's purpose to continuously care, support and encourage the men, women, and families who have served our great nation," TCDJHP said.

The evening will have multiple special guests including former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, decorated military veteran Mark "Oz" Geist (Benghazi survivor and co-author of 13 Hours / U.S. Marine Corps, retired), and Col. Jay Powers, former Commanding Officer, 5th Group (U.S. Army Green Beret - Fort Campbell, KY.

There will also be a performance by Chris Young. Young previously received the Patriot Award.

For information on how to donate to the organization, click here.